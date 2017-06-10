Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/10/2017 9:58 AM

Report: Opel CEO to step down once sale to PSA completed

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - This April 10, 2013 shows Opel manager Karl-Thomas Neumann, in Rueselsheim, Germany. The chief executive of German automaker Opel reportedly plans to step down from his post once the General Motors subsidiaryâs sale to PSA Peugeot-Citroen has been completed. German weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reports Saturday, June 10, 2017 that Karl-Thomas Neumann intends to inform Opelâs board of directors at its next meeting on June 22.(Arne Dedert/dpa via AP)

    FILE - This April 10, 2013 shows Opel manager Karl-Thomas Neumann, in Rueselsheim, Germany. The chief executive of German automaker Opel reportedly plans to step down from his post once the General Motors subsidiaryâs sale to PSA Peugeot-Citroen has been completed. German weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reports Saturday, June 10, 2017 that Karl-Thomas Neumann intends to inform Opelâs board of directors at its next meeting on June 22.(Arne Dedert/dpa via AP)
    Associated Press

  • FLE - In this Sept. 29, 2016 file photo, Opel CEO Karl-Thomas Neumann addresses the media as part of the first press day at the Paris Auto Show in Paris, France. The chief executive of German automaker Opel reportedly plans to step down from his post once the General Motors subsidiaryâs sale to PSA Peugeot-Citroen has been completed. German weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntag reports Saturday, June 10, 2017 that Karl-Thomas Neumann intends to inform Opelâs board of directors at its next meeting on June 22.

    FLE - In this Sept. 29, 2016 file photo, Opel CEO Karl-Thomas Neumann addresses the media as part of the first press day at the Paris Auto Show in Paris, France. The chief executive of German automaker Opel reportedly plans to step down from his post once the General Motors subsidiaryâs sale to PSA Peugeot-Citroen has been completed. German weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntag reports Saturday, June 10, 2017 that Karl-Thomas Neumann intends to inform Opelâs board of directors at its next meeting on June 22.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BERLIN -- The chief executive of German automaker Opel reportedly plans to step down from his post once the General Motors subsidiary's sale to PSA Peugeot-Citroen has been completed.

German weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reports that Karl-Thomas Neumann intends to inform Opel's board of directors at its next meeting on June 22.

Opel spokesman Michael Goentgens declined Saturday to comment on what he called "speculation."

General Motors announced in March that it would sell Opel and British brand Vauxhall to PSA of France in a deal worth 2.2 billion euros ($2.46 billion).

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account