Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/10/2017 1:59 PM

Car strikes pedestrians outside Amsterdam station, 5 injured

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BRUSSELS -- A car struck pedestrians outside Amsterdam's main railway station on Saturday, injuring five people, police said. The driver has been arrested.

Police said that the driver was parked in a place where he wasn't allowed to stop and drove off when approached by police and ran into a wall. Two of the injured were hospitalized and three others were treated at the scene.

Police also said that the car was searched and that the driver was questioned. No further details were immediately provided, including whether police believed the incident was an attack.

It received immediate widespread attention after several extremist attacks in Europe over the past year involving vehicles, including one in London last week.

The first images from the Amsterdam incident area showed a major police presence around the railway station with first aid responders treating one person. A black car was shown to be slightly damaged against a low retaining wall close to the station.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account