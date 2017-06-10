Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois prep bass fishing tournament rescheduled 2nd time

Associated Press
CARLYLE, Ill. -- The Illinois state high school bass fishing tournament has been rescheduled a second time after it was postponed due to high water levels on Carlyle Lake in southern Illinois.

The Illinois High School Association event was planned May 19 and 20 but had to be put off due to excessive rains. The group had said the tournament would be June 23 and 24 but was forced to reschedule this week due to Army Corps of Engineers concerns that the lake would be too crowded on a summer weekend.

The competition now will be Wednesday and Thursday. Association officials say a mid-week competition "isn't an ideal circumstance" but the only other option might have been canceling.

The IHSA previously postponed the tournament in 2011 and 2013 when storms produced high water levels.

