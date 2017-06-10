Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 6/10/2017 4:03 PM

Central Illinois man pleads not guilty in stabbing death

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. -- A central Illinois man charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a woman more than 100 times in a Bloomington hotel room has pleaded not guilty.

The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports (http://bit.ly/2spv6Yl) that 32-year-old Kyle Brestan of Bloomington is accused in the death of 27-year-old Shannon Hastings. The body of the Peoria woman was found on May 21.

Relatives of both the suspect and the victim were at the Friday arraignment. Several people wore T-shirts with the words, "Justice for Shannon," on them.

Prosecutors have said surveillance video shows Brestan in blood- splattered clothing riding a bicycle on May 16 - shortly after he was with the victim.

Brestan remains jailed on $5 million bond. A status hearing is set for July 26.

___

Information from: The Pantagraph, http://www.pantagraph.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account