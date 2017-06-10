Central Illinois man pleads not guilty in stabbing death

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. -- A central Illinois man charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a woman more than 100 times in a Bloomington hotel room has pleaded not guilty.

The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports (http://bit.ly/2spv6Yl) that 32-year-old Kyle Brestan of Bloomington is accused in the death of 27-year-old Shannon Hastings. The body of the Peoria woman was found on May 21.

Relatives of both the suspect and the victim were at the Friday arraignment. Several people wore T-shirts with the words, "Justice for Shannon," on them.

Prosecutors have said surveillance video shows Brestan in blood- splattered clothing riding a bicycle on May 16 - shortly after he was with the victim.

Brestan remains jailed on $5 million bond. A status hearing is set for July 26.

