Powerball numbers drawn for 10th largest US lottery prize

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The numbers have been drawn for the 10th largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The lucky numbers drawn on Saturday night are 20-26-32-38-58, and the Powerball number is 3.

Before the drawing Saturday night the jackpot was estimated at $435 million.

Powerball spokesman Randy Miller says it won't be known until about 11:45 p.m. CDT if there is a winner. The odds of winning are only one in 292.2 million.

The reason the jackpot has grown so large is that no one has matched all the numbers since April 1.

The estimated prize is based on a winner choosing an annuity, which pays off over 29 years. The cash prize would be $273.1 million. Both prize amounts would be before taxes are deducted.

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

