Breaking News Bar
 
Sports
posted: 6/9/2017 7:00 AM

The Latest: Murray faces Wawrinka in French Open semifinals

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka, left, and Britain's Andy Murray pose before their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Friday, June 9, 2017 in Paris.

    Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka, left, and Britain's Andy Murray pose before their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Friday, June 9, 2017 in Paris.
    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this Monday, June 5, 2017 file photo Britain's Andy Murray serves against Russia Karen Khachanov during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France.

    FILE - In this Monday, June 5, 2017 file photo Britain's Andy Murray serves against Russia Karen Khachanov during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

PARIS -- The Latest The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

___

1:00 p.m.

The first men's semifinal match at the French Open is underway.

Top-ranked Andy Murray of Britain is facing third-seeded Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Wawrinka is the 2015 champion at Roland Garros.

___

12:55 p.m.

Rafael Nadal can become only the third man in history to make 10 appearances in the final at one Grand Slam tournament with a victory over Dominic Thiem in the French Open semifinals.

Thiem, an Austrian seeded sixth at Roland Garros, is the only man to beat Nadal on clay this season.

They will be second on Court Philippe Chatrier, after top-ranked Andy Murray takes on third-seeded Stan Wawrinka, the 2015 champion.

Murray has dropped three sets in five matches at Roland Garros. Wawrinka, Nadal and Thiem have won every set so far.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account