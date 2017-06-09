Patriots sign DE Rivers, highest selection in 2017 class

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots have signed third-round draft pick Derek Rivers.

The team announced the signing Friday. A defensive end out of Youngstown State, Rivers was the Patriots' highest selection in April's draft at 83rd overall.

With his signing, New England now has signed all four members of its 2017 class.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Rivers is expected to be used as a pass rusher, filling the voids created by the trade of Chandler Jones last offseason and the departure of edge rusher Chris Long in free agency this spring.

Rivers was a two-time All-American and finished his collegiate career with 41 sacks.

