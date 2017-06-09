Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 6/9/2017 12:55 PM

Patriots sign DE Rivers, highest selection in 2017 class

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots have signed third-round draft pick Derek Rivers.

The team announced the signing Friday. A defensive end out of Youngstown State, Rivers was the Patriots' highest selection in April's draft at 83rd overall.

With his signing, New England now has signed all four members of its 2017 class.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Rivers is expected to be used as a pass rusher, filling the voids created by the trade of Chandler Jones last offseason and the departure of edge rusher Chris Long in free agency this spring.

Rivers was a two-time All-American and finished his collegiate career with 41 sacks.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account