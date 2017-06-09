Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 6/9/2017 7:00 AM

Arab nations add names to terror list amid Qatar dispute

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

DOHA, Qatar -- Arab countries have put 12 organizations and 59 people they say are associated with energy rich Qatar on a terror sanctions list.

The move, announced early Friday, is the latest development in the ongoing rift between Qatar and Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

A joint statement from the four countries said they sanctioned the groups and individuals because of "the continuous and ongoing violations of the authorities in Doha of Qatar's commitments and obligations."

Six of the organizations are already considered militant groups in Bahrain.

Among the individuals named is Youssef al-Qaradawi, an Egyptian-born cleric considered a spiritual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, a Sunni Islamist group.

Qatar said the terror listing is part of "baseless allegations that hold no foundation in fact."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account