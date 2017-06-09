Breaking News Bar
 
The Latest: Brazil's electoral court keeps Temer in office

  • Brazil's President Michel Temer attends during ceremony of merit of the naval order, in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, June 9, 2017. Brazil's top electoral court is preparing to vote on a decision that could force Temer from office. There are early hints the judges may absolve the president and his 2014 campaign of illegal contributions.

  • People watch on a screen the session of the Superior Electoral Court, in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, June 9, 2017. Brazil's top electoral court is preparing to vote on a decision that could force President Michel Temer from office.

  • Judges sit in the Superior Electoral Court sit during the judgment phase of a trial involving allegations that the 2014 Rousseff-Temer ticket received illegal campaign financing in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, June 9, 2017. Brazil's top electoral court is preparing to vote on a decision that could force President Michel Temer from office.

  • Superior Electoral Court Minister Luiz Fux speaks during a session of the court in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, June 9, 2017. Brazil's top electoral court is preparing to vote on a decision that could force President Michel Temer from office.

  • Superior Electoral Court President Gilmar Mendes speaks during a session of the court in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, June 9, 2017. Brazil's top electoral court is preparing to vote on a decision that could force President Michel Temer from office.

SAO PAULO -- The Latest on Brazil's political crisis (all times local):

8:25 p.m.

Brazil's top electoral court has decided to keep embattled President Michel Temer in office.

Judges on the Supreme Electoral Tribunal voted 4-3 against a suit about alleged campaign finance violations that would have annulled what was left of Temer's mandate.

The decision is a much needed victory for Temer, who has faced growing calls that he resign amid a corruption scandal.

The suit was brought after President Dilma Rousseff and Temer, then the vice presidential candidate, won re-election in 2014. Temer took over after Rousseff was removed last year for illegal management of the federal budget.

During four days of deliberations, judges argued about the strength of the evidence and whether recent plea bargains should be included. Some even noted that campaign violations were widespread in the political system, subtly arguing against punishing politicians.

