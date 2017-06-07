Breaking News Bar
 
London police arrest another attack suspect

  • People look at the floral tributes placed at London Bridge to commemorate the victims of Saturday's attack in London, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. British police on Tuesday named the third London Bridge attacker as an Italian national of Moroccan descent, and Italian officials said they had passed on their concerns about him to British intelligence officials last year.

  • Commuters walk across London Bridge, with new security barriers, after work in London, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. British police on Tuesday named the third London Bridge attacker as an Italian national of Moroccan descent, and Italian officials said they had passed on their concerns about him to British intelligence officials last year.

LONDON -- London police have arrested another man suspected of a connection to the lethal attack on London Bridge.

Police said a 30-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday at an address in east London.

They said the man was arrested "on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorist acts." A search was continuing at the address where the man was arrested.

Meanwhile, police says a large part of the outer cordon of the crime scene had reopened. Borough Market, a popular gathering place, remains closed.

Seven people were killed and nearly 50 others were wounded in the Saturday night rampage. The attackers first drove a rented van into a crowd and then jumped out and randomly stabbed people they encountered. Police killed all three attackers.

