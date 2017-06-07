The Latest: Attacker's mother calls his actions 'horrible'

People walk through the barriers as they cross London Bridge in London, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Much of the area around London Bridge remained cordoned off as police continued to investigate Saturday's attack that killed seven people and wounded dozens. Associated Press

Commuters walk across London Bridge, with new security barriers, after work in London, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. British police on Tuesday named the third London Bridge attacker as an Italian national of Moroccan descent, and Italian officials said they had passed on their concerns about him to British intelligence officials last year. Associated Press

People look at the floral tributes placed at London Bridge to commemorate the victims of Saturday's attack in London, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. British police on Tuesday named the third London Bridge attacker as an Italian national of Moroccan descent, and Italian officials said they had passed on their concerns about him to British intelligence officials last year. Associated Press

LONDON -- The Latest on the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

The Italian mother of one of the London Bridge attackers says what her son did was "horrible" and that she will work to educate young people about the true meaning of Islam. Valeria Collina, a Muslim convert, told reporters on Wednesday that she had told Italian airport authorities to detain her son, Youseff Zagba, after he was stopped March 15, 2016 on his way to Turkey with a one-way ticket.

Speaking of the attack, Collina said: "It is a horrible thing, something that should not happen. It shouldn't have happened and it should not happen again."

___

11:45 a.m.

Spain urged British authorities to speed up the identification of the dead and wounded in the London Bridge attacks to spare more suffering to the relatives who have been looking for a 39-year-old Spanish banker.

Ignacio Echeverria, who worked in the British capital as a financial risks analyst for HSBC, was last seen lying on the floor near London Bridge after he confronted assailants with a skateboard.

Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido said Wednesday during an interview with Spanish public radio that he found it strange that the identification was taking so long. He said: "Especially during a terrorist attack, the victims and their relatives have to be well taken care of."

___

11:40 a.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron says a third French victim has been identified among those killed in the stabbing and van attacks in London.

Speaking in Paris, Macron said France was informed of the news on Wednesday morning.

He did not name the third victim. He said eight other French citizens were injured in the attacks.

He added: "We are paying a heavy cost in these attacks."

___

11:35 a.m.

Italy's police chief says his force has its "documents and conscience clear" after authorities flagged one of the London Bridge attackers in the European-wide intelligence-sharing system after he was stopped in 2016 en route to Turkey with a one-way ticket.

Franco Gabrielli also says Italy understands how British authorities might have allowed Youssef Zaghba to slip through the cracks. Zaghb, an Italian-Moroccan, was one of three Islamic extremists who killed eight people and wounded dozens in truck and knife attacks near London Bridge last week.

Gabrielli said: "We have our documents and conscious clear, but because we are also responsible people, we can understand the concern, the suffering and the difficulty of those who are called to manage complicated situations."

Gabrielli spoke to reporters Wednesday on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, where police chiefs from nine European Union countries were meeting to discuss migration and terrorism issues. Britain did not participate.

___

11:00 a.m.

Police searching for a French man who has been missing since the London Bridge attack say they have recovered a body from the River Thames.

The Metropolitan Police says the body was found Tuesday downstream from the bridge. The force says formal identification has not yet taken place, but Xavier Thomas' next of kin have been informed.

If confirmed, Thomas would be the eighth person killed in the vehicle and knife attack. Almost 50 were injured.

Thomas, 45, was walking with his girlfriend over the bridge when the attack began on Saturday night.

Police said earlier that witness accounts suggested Thomas might have been thrown into the river.

Thomas' girlfriend was struck and seriously injured by the van.

___

6:30 a.m.

Relatives of Australian Sara Zelenak have confirmed she was killed in the London attacks over the weekend.

The 21-year-old worked as a nanny in London and had previously been described as missing after the attacks Saturday night.

Her aunt, Tara, says Zelenak's mother Julie Wallace broke down when she learned of her daughter's death while traveling to Britain.

Tara posted on Facebook: "Even though there was limbo for days, there was still a bit of hope."

Seven people were killed and dozens wounded in the attacks by three assailants near London Bridge. Another Australian who died, nurse Kirsty Boden, was said to have been trying to help other victims when she was killed.

___

4 a.m.

A former U.S. intelligence official has offered his nation's condolences to three Australians killed in attacks in London and Melbourne, Australia.

Two Australians were among the seven killed in a van and knife attacks on and on Saturday. A Chinese-born Australian was killed by a gunman who was shot dead by police in what authorities described as a terrorist incident in Melbourne on Monday.

Former U.S. Director of National Intelligence Jim Clapper said in a speech to Australia's National Press Club: "Unfortunately, on a serious note, I am compelled to acknowledge the tragic loss of two Australian citizens in the mindless, heinous terrorist attack in London."

He added: "On behalf of the United States, I want to offer heartfelt condolences and prayers and similar thoughts go out to the family of the man killed in Melbourne."

___

3 a.m.

Prince Harry has spoken in praise of Australians living in London after two of them were confirmed to have been killed in the van and knife attacks there over the weekend.

Harry said: "Australians form an important and vibrant part of the fabric of life in London and we are reminded of that in good times and bad." He said his heart went out to the victims, their friends and families.

Authorities have said Australian nurse Kirsty Boden was trying to help other victims when she was killed in the attacks Saturday night on London Bridge and in Borough Market. The identity of the second Australian among the seven dead has not been released.

Harry was in Sydney on Wednesday to launch the 2018 Invictus Games. He created the sporting competition for injured and sick servicemen and women after his two tours of duty in Afghanistan.