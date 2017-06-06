Ryon Healy homers twice for 5 RBIs, A's beat Blue Jays

Oakland Athletics' Ryon Healy, right, celebrates with Khris Davis (2) after hitting a three run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 5, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar, left, is tagged out at home plate by Oakland Athletics catcher Josh Phegley in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 5, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Pillar attempted to score on a hit by Jose Bautista. Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher J.A. Happ works against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 5, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson swings for an RBI double off Oakland Athletics' Sean Manaea in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 5, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea works against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 5, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics' Ryon Healy runs the bases after hitting a two run home run off Toronto Blue Jays' J.A. Happ in the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 5, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Healy also hit a three run home run in the second inning. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics' Ryon Healy connects for a three run home run off Toronto Blue Jays' J.A. Happ in the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 5, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays' J.A. Happ, right, waits for Oakland Athletics' Ryon Healy, left, to run the bases after hitting a three run home in the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 5, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics' Ryon Healy, right, is congratulated by third base coach Chip Hale (4) after hitting a three run home run off Toronto Blue Jays' J.A. Happ in the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 5, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Ryon Healy homered twice to drive in a career-high five runs, single-handedly backing Sean Manaea's fourth straight winning start as the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 on Monday night.

Healy hit a three-run homer in the second and a two-run drive in the fourth for his second career multihomer game after previously doing so Saturday against Washington. He has 13 home runs for the year.

Josh Donaldson wasted no time reminding A's fans what they're missing, hitting an RBI double in the first inning for Toronto before striking out to end the game.

Manaea (5-3) struck out seven over six innings, allowing two runs and four hits. He extended the longest winning streak of his career.

Oakland got plenty of offense again after scoring 10 or more runs in its previous two games.

Justin Smoak hit his 15th home run in the eighth off Liam Hendriks for the Blue Jays, who couldn't do enough for J.A. Happ (0-4). The lefty, making his second start since coming off the disabled list, suffered his first loss in eight starts against the A's while allowing the most runs in those outings - having never given up more than three earned runs to Oakland. He was tagged for five runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings, struck out four and walked three.

He allowed two runs in four innings against Cincinnati last week, his first start after missing nearly six weeks because of a sore elbow.

Yonder Alonso added two hits for Oakland, facing a lefty starter for the first time in nine games. Santiago Casilla, the third A's reliever, finished for his ninth save in 11 chances.

Mark Canha returned to right field for the A's a day after being scratched with a stomach bug.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: C Russell Martin returned to the lineup after missing four straight games with a stiff neck. ... 2B Devon Travis wasn't in the lineup a day after being hit on the left wrist by a pitch. X-rays were negative. Darwin Barney started in his place. ... LHP J.P. Howell was placed on the 10-day disabled list with tightness in his pitching shoulder. LHP Jeff Believeau was called up from Triple-A Buffalo. ... RHP Aaron Sanchez (blister) played catch Monday, his first time throwing since starting May 19 at Baltimore, and will do so a couple more times.

Athletics: SS Marcus Semien, recovering from right wrist surgery April 18, began hitting off a tee. "It's more about holding him back," manager Bob Melvin said. "He's already got a target date in his mind when he wants to be playing." ... LHP Sean Doolittle (strained throwing shoulder) struck out the side in order on 14 pitches in his second rehab outing with Class A Stockton.

ROSALES' SPECIAL GUEST

Eli Lai, a recently graduated high school shortstop from Kona, Hawaii, attended the game with his high school coach, Josh Hansen - and they were here especially to see Adam Rosales.

Rosales spent a month in Hawaii during the offseason and chanced into working out with Lai, striking a bond.

"I've never been on a major league field so I'm pretty psyched," Lai said while watching batting practice from behind home plate.

Rosales didn't start but entered at shortstop in the ninth.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Marco Estrada (4-3) tries to bounce back after getting tagged for seven runs and nine hits - two homers - over 3 2/3 innings his last time out against the Yankees.

Athletics: RHP Jesse Hahn (1-4) is set to come off the DL from a right triceps strain to start Tuesday's middle game.

