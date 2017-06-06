Breaking News Bar
 
3 Michigan St players charged in campus sexual assault case

Associated Press
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Three Michigan State football players have been charged with criminal sexual conduct in connection with an incident that occurred on campus in January.

Arrests warrants signed Tuesday by an Ingham County judge name Donnie Corley, Demetric Vance and Josh King. It was not clear when they would be arraigned.

Corley and Vance face third-degree criminal sexual conduct. King is charged with first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct and distributing an image of an unclothed person.

Coach Mark Dantonio says all three players have been dismissed from the football program.

Vance, 20, is a redshirt defensive back from Detroit. Corley, 19, is a receiver from Detroit. King, also 19, is a freshman defensive end from Darien, Illinois.

