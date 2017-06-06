Schoop, Trumbo give Orioles 6-5 comeback win over Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates' John Jaso doubles in front of Baltimore Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph and home plate umpire Mike Estabrook in the second inning of an interleague baseball game in Baltimore, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Josh Bell scored on the play. Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen singles in the second inning of an interleague baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. David Freese scored on the play. Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kevin Gausman follows through on a pitch to the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second inning of an interleague baseball game in Baltimore, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Ivan Nova throws to the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning of an interleague baseball game in Baltimore, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, right, high-fives Josh Bell after Bell scored on a double by John Jaso in the second inning of an interleague baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kevin Gausman walks off the field after the top of the second inning of an interleague baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Baltimore, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Pittsburgh scored three runs against Gausman in the second. Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen watches a solo home run ball that was hit by Baltimore Orioles' Seth Smith sail over the outfield wall in the first inning of an interleague baseball game in Baltimore, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Associated Press

BALTIMORE -- Jonathan Schoop tied it in the ninth inning with his second home run of the game and Mark Trumbo singled home a run in the 10th to rally the Baltimore Orioles past the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Tuesday night.

Baltimore trailed 4-1 after six innings and 5-3 in the ninth before coming back. Schoop's two-run drive off closer Tony Watson knotted it at 5, setting the stage for Trumbo's big hit.

Adam Jones singled with one out in the 10th against Wade LeBlanc (3-1) and took second when Manny Machado hit a fly ball to the warning track in left. Trumbo then lined a single to center, and Jones easily beat Andrew McCutchen's throw to the plate.

Brad Brach (1-1) worked the 10th for the Orioles, who improved to 8-1 in extra innings.

Pirates starter Ivan Nova gave up three runs and five hits in six-plus innings. He yielded a solo homer to Seth Smith to begin the game, then departed with left knee inflammation after allowing back-to-back shots to Chris Davis and Schoop to start the seventh.

Nova was poised to earn his ninth career win against Baltimore - his most against any team - until Schoop connected in the ninth to provide Watson with his fourth blown save.

Kevin Gausman allowed four runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings for Baltimore. It was the fifth straight start in which he gave up at least eight hits.

TEJADA ARRIVES

A wild three-day ride for Ruben Tejada ended in the Orioles clubhouse. Baltimore obtained the utility infielder from the New York Yankees for cash considerations on Sunday, assigned him to Triple-A Norfolk, then selected his contract Tuesday - making him part of the big league club. "I'm really happy for this opportunity," Tejada said in front of his new locker. The Orioles designated INF Paul Janish for assignment.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: LHP Antonio Bastardo (left quad strain) pitched two innings in relief for Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday without allowing a run. ... RHP Jamieson Taillon will make his next rehab start Wednesday, pitching for Indianapolis against Toledo. Taillon had surgery May 8 to treat testicular cancer. ... C Chris Stewart (left hamstring pull) started baseball activity on Tuesday.

Orioles: C Welington Castillo (testicular injury) took batting practice and could come off the DL on Saturday after the minimum 10-day stay. Though the Orioles wanted Castillo to catch in a minor league game, they might have to settle for him participating in a simulated game, manager Buck Showalter said. ... INF Ryan Flaherty (shoulder) will see Dr. James Andrews on Friday, hoping to get clearance to begin a throwing program.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Chad Kuhl (1-5, 6.02 ERA) tries to snap a five-game losing streak in the series finale Wednesday. Kuhl's only win in 11 starts this season came on April 8 against Atlanta.

Orioles: LHP Wade Miley (2-3, 2.82 ERA) makes his seventh career start against the Pirates. He's 2-2 with a 3.11 ERA but hasn't beaten them since 2013.

