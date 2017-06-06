Scooter Gennett hits 4 home runs for Reds to tie MLB record

Cincinnati Reds' Scooter Gennett runs the bases after hitting a grand slam off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright, right, in the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright reacts in the dugout during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds' Scooter Gennett hits a grand slam off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright in the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds' Scooter Gennett (4) celebrates with Eugenio Suarez, center, and Patrick Kivlehan, right, after hitting a two-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher John Gant in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds' Scooter Gennett, center, celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run and his fourth overall in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Cincinnati. The Reds won 13-1. Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds' Scooter Gennett runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher John Gant in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds' Scooter Gennett hits a two-run home run and his fourth overall in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Cincinnati. The Reds won 13-1. Associated Press

CINCINNATI -- Scooter Gennett hit four home runs, matching the major league record, and finished with 10 RBIs as the Cincinnati Reds routed the slumping St. Louis Cardinals 13-1 on Tuesday night.

Gennett became the 17th player to homer four times in one game - and perhaps the least likely. A scrappy second baseman who was claimed off waivers from Milwaukee in late March, he began the night with 38 career home runs, including three this season.

Josh Hamilton was the previous player to hit four home runs in one game, for Texas against Baltimore in May 2012.

Gennett singled his first time up and then homered in four straight at-bats, including a grand slam. His 10 RBIs tied Cincinnati's club record.