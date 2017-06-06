Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/6/2017 8:20 PM

Scooter Gennett hits 4 home runs for Reds to tie MLB record

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Cincinnati Reds' Scooter Gennett hits a two-run home run and his fourth overall in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Cincinnati. The Reds won 13-1.

    Cincinnati Reds' Scooter Gennett hits a two-run home run and his fourth overall in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Cincinnati. The Reds won 13-1.
    Associated Press

  • Cincinnati Reds' Scooter Gennett runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher John Gant in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Cincinnati.

    Cincinnati Reds' Scooter Gennett runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher John Gant in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Cincinnati.
    Associated Press

  • Cincinnati Reds' Scooter Gennett, center, celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run and his fourth overall in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Cincinnati. The Reds won 13-1.

    Cincinnati Reds' Scooter Gennett, center, celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run and his fourth overall in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Cincinnati. The Reds won 13-1.
    Associated Press

  • Cincinnati Reds' Scooter Gennett (4) celebrates with Eugenio Suarez, center, and Patrick Kivlehan, right, after hitting a two-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher John Gant in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Cincinnati.

    Cincinnati Reds' Scooter Gennett (4) celebrates with Eugenio Suarez, center, and Patrick Kivlehan, right, after hitting a two-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher John Gant in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Cincinnati.
    Associated Press

  • Cincinnati Reds' Scooter Gennett hits a grand slam off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright in the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Cincinnati.

    Cincinnati Reds' Scooter Gennett hits a grand slam off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright in the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Cincinnati.
    Associated Press

  • St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Cincinnati.

    St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Cincinnati.
    Associated Press

  • St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright reacts in the dugout during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Cincinnati.

    St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright reacts in the dugout during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Cincinnati.
    Associated Press

  • Cincinnati Reds' Scooter Gennett runs the bases after hitting a grand slam off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright, right, in the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Cincinnati.

    Cincinnati Reds' Scooter Gennett runs the bases after hitting a grand slam off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright, right, in the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Cincinnati.
    Associated Press

 
By JOE KAY
Associated Press
 
 

CINCINNATI -- Scooter Gennett hit four home runs, matching the major league record, and finished with 10 RBIs as the Cincinnati Reds routed the slumping St. Louis Cardinals 13-1 on Tuesday night.

Gennett became the 17th player to homer four times in one game - and perhaps the least likely. A scrappy second baseman who was claimed off waivers from Milwaukee in late March, he began the night with 38 career home runs, including three this season.

Josh Hamilton was the previous player to hit four home runs in one game, for Texas against Baltimore in May 2012.

Gennett singled his first time up and then homered in four straight at-bats, including a grand slam. His 10 RBIs tied Cincinnati's club record.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account