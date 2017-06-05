Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 6/5/2017 7:52 AM

Are you ready? Hank Williams Jr. returning to 'MNF'

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this July 14, 2011, file photo, Hank Williams Jr. performs during the recording of a promo for NFL Monday Night Football in Winter Park, Fla. USA Today Network-Tennessee reported on June 5, 2017, that Williams and his "All My Rowdy Friends Are Here on Monday Night" theme are returning to "Monday Night Football."

    FILE - In this July 14, 2011, file photo, Hank Williams Jr. performs during the recording of a promo for NFL Monday Night Football in Winter Park, Fla. USA Today Network-Tennessee reported on June 5, 2017, that Williams and his "All My Rowdy Friends Are Here on Monday Night" theme are returning to "Monday Night Football."
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Hank Williams Jr. is bringing his rowdy friends back to "Monday Night Football" six years after ESPN dropped the country singer for his comments about President Barack Obama.

ESPN executive Stephanie Druley tells USA Today Network-Tennessee that a new version of Williams' longtime "MNF" theme and its "are you ready for some football" catchphrase will debut before the first regular-season Monday night game - a Sept. 11 matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings.

USA Today reports Williams filmed a new show opener in Nashville on Sunday.

ESPN dropped Williams in 2011 after he compared Obama golfing with then-House Speaker John Boehner to Adolf Hitler golfing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Druley says she's not concerned about any backlash. ESPN didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account