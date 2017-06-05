Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 6/5/2017 2:30 PM

Family of late Pittsburg St player sues NCAA

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The family of a former Pittsburg State college football player who killed himself in 2014 is suing the NCAA, questioning the governing body's handling of concussions including more than 100 they say factored into Zack Langston's death.

The federal lawsuit filed Friday in Kansas City, Kansas, also accuses the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association of negligence. It seeks unspecified damages

The lawsuit alleges Langston was concussion-prone while playing at the Division II school. Langston later endured behavior and mood swings after his football career ended, and at 26 he fatally shot himself.

A private, post-mortem examination of Langston's brain showed chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a type of brain damage.

A message left Monday with an NCAA spokeswoman was not immediately returned.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This story has been corrected to Pittsburg throughout.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account