Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 6/5/2017 2:31 PM

Wrongful death lawsuit from ex-NHL player's parents tossed

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- A federal judge has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of a former NHL player who blamed the league for their son's brain damage and addiction to prescription painkillers.

Derek Boogard was a feared enforcer with the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild. He died of an accidental overdose of pain medications and alcohol in 2011. His parents sued in 2013, alleging the NHL knew or should have known Boogard wasn't complying with treatment at a treatment center.

U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman dismissed the lawsuit on Monday in a 20-page opinion. The Chicago-based judge wrote that Boogaard's parents didn't prove the NHL was negligent.

The judge also noted the parents weren't appointed trustees of their son's estate, a requirement to sue on its behalf.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account