updated: 6/5/2017 8:34 PM

Titans sign 3rd-round draft pick, receiver Taywan Taylor

Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans have signed wide receiver Taywan Taylor, leaving only receiver Corey Davis as the last draft pick to reach a contract.

The Titans announced the deal Monday.

Taylor was the 72nd selection overall out of Western Kentucky and a two-time All-Conference USA player. He caught 253 passes for 4,234 yards and 41 touchdowns in his career, which he capped with 98 receptions for 1,730 yards and 17 TDs as a senior.

He's the eighth draft pick under contract for Tennessee. Davis, the fifth pick overall out of Western Michigan, is the last draft pick still needing a deal.

