Cosby's image as father, family man on the line at sex trial

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2004 file photo, Bill Cosby addresses a gathering at the 34th Annual Legislative Conference of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation in Washington. Bill Cosby doesn't plan to testify when he goes on trial Monday June 5, 2017 on sexual assault charges, but the rambling, disturbing testimony he gave a decade ago in the accuser's civil suit could prove just as crucial. Associated Press

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 16, 2006 file photo, entertainer Bill Cosby raises his arm to the audience on the campus of University of the District of Columbia in Washington. The panel discussion on issues facing low income Americans is being called a "Call Out with Bill Cosby". Associated Press

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2008 file photo, Bill Cosby, host of the Playboy Jazz Festival, right, and Playboy impresario Hugh Hefner greet each other at a party to announce the lineup of the upcoming 30th annual festival, at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles. The festival will be held at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Associated Press

FILE - In this April 1, 1982 file photo, John H. Johnson, publisher of Jet and Ebony magazines, left, and actor Bill Cosby, center, join the Rev. Jesse Jackson at a benefit reception for Operation PUSH in Chicago, Ill. Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2014 file photo, entertainer Bill Cosby, left, and his wife, Camille, laugh as they tell a story about collecting one of the pieces in the upcoming exhibit, "Conversations: African and African-American Artworks in Dialogue" at the Smithsonian's National Museum of African Art in Washington. Associated Press

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 16, 1997 file photo, Bill Cosby is led from his New York home by his wife, Camille. Cosby's only son, Ennis William Cosby, 27, was shot to death while changing a flat tire in the Santa Monica Mountains in California. Associated Press

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 1965 file photo, actor-comedian Bill Cosby, right, and his wife, Camille, arrive at the TV Academy awards in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles. Camille Cosby released a statement on Monday, Dec. 15, 2014 in support of her husband. The statement is the first public comment from Cosby's long-time wife since a wave of sexual assault allegations began swirling several weeks earlier. Associated Press

FILE - This August 1972 file photo shows comedian Bill Cosby from the Saturday morning cartoon show "Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids." Cosby created and starred in the cartoon series based loosely on his Philadelphia childhood that promoted good behavior and morality. Associated Press

FILE - In this 1974 file photo, comedian Bill Cosby prepares to hit the ball as Australian World Cup team captain and playing partner Fred Stolle watches during an exhibition tennis match in Hartford, Conn. Cosby and Stolle teamed against actor Robert Culp and American World Cup team member Arthur Ashe. Associated Press

FILE - In this Thursday, May 2, 2002 file photo, members of Bill Cosby's television family, the Huxtables, gather in NBC's Today show studio for an interview with co-host Katie Couric, in New York. From left are Sabrina Le Beauf, Tempest Bledsoe, Cosby, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Phylicia Rashad, Raven Symone and Malcolm-Jamal Warner. Associated Press

FILE - This Oct. 25, 1982 file photo shows comedian, actor and author Bill Cosby. On Monday, June 5, 2017, Cosby goes on trial on sexual assault charges stemming from a 2004 encounter at his home near Philadelphia. Associated Press

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, arrives for the second day of jury selection in his sexual assault case at the Allegheny County Courthouse in Pittsburgh, Pa. The case is set for trial on June 5, 2017 in suburban Philadelphia. (Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, Pool) Associated Press

FILE - In this April 3, 2017 file photo, entertainer Bill Cosby leaves after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Bill Cosby doesn't plan to testify when he goes on trial Monday June 5, 2017 on sexual assault charges, but the rambling, disturbing testimony he gave a decade ago in the accuser's civil suit could prove just as crucial. Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA -- More than a decade after Bill Cosby invited a college basketball manager to his home to discuss her career, the 79-year-old comedian goes on trial on Monday in a sexual assault case that is sure to define his legacy.

Cosby's image as a father and family man, on screen and off, helped fuel his extraordinary 50-year career in entertainment. He created TV characters, most notably Dr. Cliff Huxtable, with crossover appeal among blacks and whites, young and old, rich and poor. His TV shows, films and comedy tours earned him an estimated $400 million.

Then a deposition unsealed in 2015 revealed an unsavory private life marked by a long history of sexual liaisons with young women. Dozens came forward to say he had drugged and assaulted them.

The trial involves just one of those complaints, that of the former Temple University basketball staffer. Andrea Constand, 44, of the Toronto area, will take the stand in suburban Philadelphia this week and tell her story in public for the first time.

Cosby arrived at courthouse in Montgomery County at about 8:40 a.m.Monday, amid a large media presence.

Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O'Neill hopes to keep the media frenzy from influencing the case as it did at O.J. Simpson's murder trial. The cameras that dominated Simpson's trial aren't allowed in Pennsylvania courtrooms, but scores of photographers will be lined up outside the courthouse. Like the Simpson case, the jury will be sequestered.

"We've had an O.J. hangover for many years," said Loyola Law School professor Laurie Levenson. "What you worry about as the judge is that the lawyers don't showboat, the evidence gets presented fairly, and that you have a jury that does its job and is not being thrown into the whole milieu of the trial outside the courtroom."

Constand filed a police complaint in 2005 over the night a year earlier, when, she says, Cosby drugged and molested her at his estate near Philadelphia. Cosby had beaten back rumors about his conduct before, at least once by giving an exclusive interview to a tabloid to squelch a woman's story.

Cosby and his agents offered Constand money for school when her mother, Gianna, called to confront him in January 2006.

"She said your apology is enough," Cosby later said in a deposition . "There's nothing you can do."

Constand's complaint was referred to Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, where the district attorney found the case to be too weak to prosecute.

Constand instead sued Cosby for sexual battery. Thirteen women signed on to support her lawsuit, saying Cosby also had molested them. But Cosby avoided a trial - after giving four days of deposition testimony - by negotiating a confidential settlement with Constand in 2006.

The issue died down until 2014, when comedian Hannibal Buress called Cosby out as a rapist, leading dozens of new accusers to come forward. Months later, a federal judge granted an Associated Press motion to unseal parts of his deposition.

In one of the more explosive revelations, Cosby said he had gotten quaaludes in the 1970s to give women before sex. The news put a halt to his planned TV comeback and led networks to stop airing Cosby reruns.

Cosby's lawyers have spent the past 18 months trying to have the criminal case thrown out. They say Cosby testified only after being promised he could never be charged. And they argue the delayed prosecution makes the case impossible to defend, given that witnesses have died, memories have faded and Cosby, they say, is blind.

Lead defense lawyer Brian McMonagle hopes to call a memory expert to challenge accusations he calls "nothing more than vague recollections."

District Attorney Kevin Steele will be allowed to call one other accuser to suggest Cosby's conduct with Constand was part of a "signature" crime pattern. She worked for Cosby's agent at the William Morris Agency and says Cosby drugged and assaulted her in 1996 at a Los Angeles hotel.

Cosby and his family, ahead of the trial, have suggested the charges are fueled by racism. Some of his accusers, including the former William Morris employee, are black.

The AP does not typically identify people who say they are sexual assault victims unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.