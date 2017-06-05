Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/5/2017 7:57 AM

Space station welcomes 1st returning vehicle since shuttle

  • A SpaceX Dragon approaches the International Space Station on Monday, June 5, 2017, making an unprecedented second trip to the orbiting outpost. The Dragon supply ship, recycled following a 2014 flight, was launched from Florida on Saturday. (NASA TV via AP)

    Associated Press

  • In this frame from NASA TV, a SpaceX Dragon approaches the International Space Station on Monday, June 5, 2017, making an unprecedented second trip to the orbiting outpost. The Dragon supply ship, recycled following a 2014 flight, was launched from Florida on Saturday. (NASA TV via AP)

    Associated Press

 
By MARCIA DUNN
Associated Press
 
 

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- The International Space Station has welcomed its first returning vehicle in six years - a SpaceX Dragon making a repeat delivery.

The Dragon supply ship pulled up Monday, two days after launching from Florida. This same capsule dropped off a shipment in 2014. SpaceX recycled it for an unprecedented second trip.

Until their 2011 retirement, NASA's shuttles made multiple flights to the space station. But it's the first time a private company has achieved such a feat. The Americans on the space station - Jack Fischer and Peggy Whitson - used a robot arm to capture the Dragon as the craft soared above the South Atlantic.

This new 6,000-pound shipment includes live lab animals: 40 mice, 400 adult fruit flies and 2,000 fruit fly eggs that should hatch any day.

