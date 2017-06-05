Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/5/2017 9:57 AM

Madrid green-lights traffic signals with women, gay couples

Associated Press
MADRID -- Madrid is gearing up to host an international LGBT pride celebration by installing "inclusive" and "gender equal" traffic signals across the city.

Figures of women or girls, identified by skirts and ponytails, started going up on Monday at intersections that previously featured the familiar figure of a man in mid-stride to let pedestrians know when to cross.

Other walk/don't walk signs are designed to show couples - some same-sex and some opposite gender - holding hands.

Madrid City Hall says the signs are important to fostering gender and gay equality given their visual impact.

The city says it paid 22,000 euros ($ 25,000 dollars) for replacing 288 lights at 72 street crossings.

Madrid is hosting the 2017 World Pride celebrations June 23-July 2. The city says the new signs will remain after the event.

