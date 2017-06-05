Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/5/2017 9:57 AM

Newspaper: Harvard pulls student offers over online comments

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this March 7, 2017 file photo, rowers paddle along the Charles River past the Harvard College campus in Cambridge, Mass. The Harvard Crimson, the school's student newspaper, reported June 4, 2017, that Harvard revoked admission offers to at least 10 prospective freshmen over offensive online messages.

    FILE - In this March 7, 2017 file photo, rowers paddle along the Charles River past the Harvard College campus in Cambridge, Mass. The Harvard Crimson, the school's student newspaper, reported June 4, 2017, that Harvard revoked admission offers to at least 10 prospective freshmen over offensive online messages.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. -- Harvard University's student newspaper says the school has revoked admission offers to at least 10 prospective freshmen over offensive online messages.

The Harvard Crimson (http://bit.ly/2s9vmKV ) says the students posted images and comments in a private Facebook group mocking sexual assault, the Holocaust and racial minorities.

The newspaper reported that several group members said at least 10 people were told by Harvard in April that their acceptances had been withdrawn.

The Crimson did not identify the students. Students in the group could not immediately be reached by The Associated Press.

A Harvard spokeswoman told the AP that the school doesn't comment on the admission status of individual students.

Harvard tells admitted students that offers can be withdrawn for behavior that "brings into question their honesty, maturity or moral character."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account