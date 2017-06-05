Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/5/2017 5:20 PM

Democrats press Trump nominee for answer on vetting of Flynn

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By RICHARD LARDNER
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- Congressional aides say Senate Democrats are pressing the Tennessee businessman President Donald Trump nominated to be ambassador to Japan for answers about the vetting of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

William Hagerty served as director of presidential appointments for Trump's transition team. One aide says the Democrats want to know "who knew what and when" about Flynn's background.

The aides were not authorized to speak publicly and requested anonymity.

Trump fired Flynn in February for misleading White House officials about his contacts with Russia's ambassador.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Sen. Chris Coons says "questions for the record" were sent to Hagerty before Congress left for a Memorial Day break.

The Delaware Democrat says, "I think how his nomination proceeds will in some part depend upon what those answers are."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account