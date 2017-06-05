Breaking News Bar
 
Tillerson: Trump says look past turmoil and re-engage Russia

  • U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, right, shakes hands with New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English at Premier House in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. (Mark Tantrum/Department of Internal Affairs, Visits and Ceremonies Office via AP)

  • U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, right, receives a "hongi" a traditional maori welcome at Premier House in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. (Mark Tantrum/Department of Internal Affairs, Visits and Ceremonies Office via AP)

  • U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson shakes hands with New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English, left, at Premier House in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. (Mark Tantrum/Department of Internal Affairs, Visits and Ceremonies Office via AP)

  • U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, center, attends a powhiri (maori welcome ceremony) at Premier House in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. (Mark Tantrum/Department of Internal Affairs, Visits and Ceremonies Office via AP)

  • U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson signs the visitor book at Premier House in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. (Mark Tantrum/Department of Internal Affairs, Visits and Ceremonies Office via AP)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump has asked him to rebuild the U.S.'s relationship with Russia and not allow political turmoil over possible ties to his campaign to get in the way.

Tillerson says relations with Russia are at a low point and deteriorating, and Trump asked him to try to stabilize the relationship and rebuild trust.

The top U.S. diplomat spoke Tuesday in Wellington, New Zealand, where he met with Prime Minister Bill English.

Tillerson also said he couldn't comment on the possibility evidence could be uncovered that could bring down the administration because "I have no direct knowledge."

He says Trump has been clear with him that he should not allow the uproar over the Russia investigations to impede him from working on the relationship.

