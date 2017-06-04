Breaking News Bar
 
The Latest: Witthoeft arrives late to French Open match

  • Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, right, waits as Germany's Carina Witthoeft is late before their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Sunday, June 4, 2017 in Paris.

    Associated Press

  • Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic waits as Germany's Carina Witthoeft is late before their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Sunday, June 4, 2017 in Paris.

    Associated Press

  • Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with ball boys after defeating Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Friday, June 2, 2017 in Paris.

    Associated Press

  • Spain's Rafael Nadal smiles after defeating Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Friday, June 2, 2017 in Paris. Nadal won 6-0, 6-1, 6-0.

    Associated Press

  • Spain's Garbine Muguruza returns the ball to Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Friday, June 2, 2017 in Paris.

    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
PARIS -- The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

___

11:15 a.m.

Carina Witthoeft turned up late for her third round match against second-seeded Karolina Pliskova at the French Open.

Witthoeft walked onto Court 3 about eight minutes after Pliskova, who gave the German a wry smile as she walked past her seat.

___

11:00 a.m.

Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Garbine Muguruza both play Sunday in the fourth round of the French Open, in a packed schedule created by multiple rain postponements.

Djokovic is last on Court Philippe Chatrier, against No. 19 Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain, while the fifth-seeded Muguruza plays No. 13 Kristina Mladenovic of France on Court Suzanne Lenglen after Rafael Nadal plays Spanish compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut.

Seven-time major champion Venus Williams is bidding for a quarterfinal spot against No. 30 Timea Bacsinszky.

Three third-round men's matches are scheduled to resume after rain cancelled play on Saturday afternoon: No. 8 Kei Nishikori against Hyeon Chung, No. 15 Gael Monfils against No. 24 Richard Gasquet, and No. 21 John Isner against Karen Khachanov.

