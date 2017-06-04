Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 6/4/2017 10:12 PM

Will Bruin scores in 69th, Sounders beat Dynamo 1-0

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Seattle Sounders midfielder Alvaro Fernandez, left, and Houston Dynamo defender A. J. DeLaGarza go down as they battle for the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Seattle.

    Seattle Sounders midfielder Alvaro Fernandez, left, and Houston Dynamo defender A. J. DeLaGarza go down as they battle for the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Seattle.
    Associated Press

  • Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei, right, dives on the ball as Houston Dynamo forward Erick Torres, left, closes in during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Seattle.

    Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei, right, dives on the ball as Houston Dynamo forward Erick Torres, left, closes in during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Seattle.
    Associated Press

  • Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Tyler Deric watches as defender Adolfo Machado (3) kicks the ball away in the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Seattle.

    Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Tyler Deric watches as defender Adolfo Machado (3) kicks the ball away in the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Seattle.
    Associated Press

  • Seattle Sounders midfielder Osvaldo Alonso, right, is challenged by Houston Dynamo midfielder Juan David Cabezas, left, in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Seattle.

    Seattle Sounders midfielder Osvaldo Alonso, right, is challenged by Houston Dynamo midfielder Juan David Cabezas, left, in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Seattle.
    Associated Press

  • Seattle Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer, right, talks with Houston Dynamo head coach Wilmer Cabrera, left, before an MLS soccer match, Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Seattle.

    Seattle Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer, right, talks with Houston Dynamo head coach Wilmer Cabrera, left, before an MLS soccer match, Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Seattle.
    Associated Press

 
By MARK MOSCHETTI
Associated Press
 
 

SEATTLE -- Will Bruin scored in the 69th minute against his former Houston teammates, and Stefan Frei had his third shutout in four games in the Seattle Sounders' 1-0 victory over the Dynamo on Sunday night.

The Sounders (5-6-4) rebounded from a 3-0 loss at Columbus on Wednesday night for their third victory in four games.

Midfielder Osvaldo Alonso, playing out high in the center of the field, started the scoring play by sending the ball across to Cristian Roldan on the right side. Roldan lofted a target ball into the penalty area toward the far post. Bruin dove toward it just inside the top left corner of the 6-yard box, heading it past goalkeeper Tyler Deric into the left corner.

Bruin has four goals this season for the Sounders. He scored 50 times in six seasons with the Dynamo before being traded to Seattle in December for allocation money. Frei has five shutouts this season.

Houston (7-6-2) remained winless on the road (0-6-1). Its only point away from home came in a 0-0 tie at Dallas last Sunday.

The Dynamo are tied for the second-most goals in MLS with 27, but have been shut out twice in the past three games.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account