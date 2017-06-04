The Latest: London mayor: Some injured in critical condition

A man carries a dog with a woman wearing a dressing gown after an attack in London, Sunday, June 4, 2017. Terrorism struck at the heart of London, police said Sunday, after a vehicle veered off the road and mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and witnesses told of men with large knives stabbing passersby at nearby Borough Market.

London Bridge, left, and The Shard are seen following an incident in central London, Saturday, June 3, 2017. Terrorism struck at the heart of London, police said Sunday, after a vehicle veered off the road and mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and gunshots rang out amid reports of knife attacks at nearby Borough Market. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Armed Police officers stand guard on London Bridge in central London, Saturday, June 3, 2017. British police said they were dealing with "incidents" on London Bridge and nearby Borough Market in the heart of the British capital Saturday, as witnesses reported a vehicle veering off the road and hitting several pedestrians. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

In this image made from PA Video footage, people receive medical attention in Thrale Street near London Bridge following a terrorist incident Sunday, June 4, 2017. Terrorism struck at the heart of London, police said Sunday, after a vehicle veered off the road and mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and gunshots rang out amid reports of knife attacks at nearby Borough Market. (Federica De Caria/PA via AP)

An helicopter lands on London Bridge after an attack in central London, Saturday, June 3, 2017. Armed British police rushed to London Bridge late Saturday after reports of a vehicle running down pedestrians and people being stabbed nearby. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

People walk away about 10 minutes after midnight from inside a police cordon after an incident in London, Sunday, June 4, 2017. Armed British police rushed to London Bridge late Saturday after reports of a vehicle running down pedestrians and people being stabbed nearby.

People with their hands on their heads about 10 minutes after midnight as they leave from inside a police cordon after an attack in London, Sunday, June 4, 2017. Armed British police rushed to London Bridge late Saturday after reports of a vehicle running down pedestrians and people being stabbed nearby.

