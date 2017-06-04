IN Forecast for Tuesday, June 6, 2017
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Anderson;Partly sunny, nice;81;54;NE;7;57%;30%;8
Auburn;Sun and clouds;80;54;NNE;7;58%;33%;7
Bloomington;Partial sunshine;84;57;N;6;59%;26%;8
Columbus;Partly sunny;86;57;NNW;6;56%;55%;8
Eagle Creek;Sunshine and nice;82;56;NE;6;57%;27%;8
Elkhart;Partly sunny;78;52;N;9;58%;27%;7
Evansville;A p.m. t-storm;87;62;NE;5;61%;71%;6
Fort Wayne;Partly sunny;81;54;NNE;8;57%;31%;7
Gary;Partly sunny, cooler;68;53;N;14;63%;5%;7
Goshen;Clouds and sun, nice;79;52;N;9;60%;29%;7
Huntingburg;A p.m. t-storm;83;60;NE;5;76%;72%;6
Indianapolis;Mostly sunny;85;56;NNW;7;55%;27%;8
Knox;Not as warm;76;52;N;11;57%;27%;7
Kokomo;Partly sunny;82;54;N;9;57%;30%;7
Lafayette;Mostly sunny, nice;80;50;N;8;65%;27%;8
Muncie;Partly sunny;82;55;NE;8;54%;31%;8
Peru;Partly sunny;81;53;NNE;9;61%;29%;7
Shelbyville;Partial sunshine;86;57;NNW;7;55%;28%;8
South Bend;Clouds and sun, nice;75;51;NW;10;64%;23%;7
Terre Haute;Mostly sunny, nice;86;56;NNE;7;55%;22%;8
Warsaw;Partly sunny;79;52;NNE;8;60%;29%;7
