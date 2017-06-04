Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
New use hoped for polluted closed Indiana auto parts plant

Associated Press
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- Officials say the pollution cleanup at a former auto parts factory in central Indiana is expected to leave the site ready for redevelopment.

The site in Noblesville has gone unused since Bridgestone Firestone closed its 300-worker air-spring manufacturing plant in 2009 and moved production to Mexico.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency project manager Michelle Kaysen tells The Indianapolis Star (http://indy.st/2stvukB ) that removal of PCBs and other pollutants at the site could be finished in a couple years, but housing won't be allowed there.

She says some 7,700 barrels of hazardous waste will remain buried on part of the property, while industrial and commercial uses will be allowed on the remainder.

Bridgestone America says it hasn't been approached yet by any developers.

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

