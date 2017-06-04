System aims to recreate challenging mountain climbs in gym

In this April 12, 2016 photo provided by Dartmouth College, silicone rubber is poured over a foam cast, created by using three-dimensional geometry, to create a mold for a hold that will be mounted on a climbing wall in Hanover, N.H. The hold, created by using three-dimensional geometry, is part of a replica of a rock wall created by tracking a climber's hand and foot positions and by estimating the contact forces. (Emily Whiting/Dartmouth College via AP) Associated Press

In this April 12, 2016 photo provided by Dartmouth College, a completed climbing hold, left, lies alongside its casting mold in Hanover, N.H. The hold, created by using three-dimensional geometry, is part of a replica of a rock wall created by tracking a climber's hand and foot positions and by estimating the contact forces. (Emily Whiting/Dartmouth College via AP) Associated Press

This Jan. 16, 2016 photo provided by Dartmouth College shows fabricated holds mounted on a climbing wall in Hanover, N.H. The hold, created by using three-dimensional geometry, is part of a replica of a rock wall created by tracking a climber's hand and foot positions and by estimating the contact forces. (Christos Mousas/Dartmouth College via AP) Associated Press

In this combo of images from video provided by Dartmouth College, a climber ascends an outdoor rock face, left, on Dec. 12, 2015 in Rumney, N.H., and another climber ascends a replica indoor climbing wall, right, on Jan. 16, 2016, in Hanover, N.H. Using three-dimensional geometry, the three-dimensional replica of the rock wall was created by tracking a climber's hand and foot positions and by estimating the contact forces. (Christos Mousas/Dartmouth College via AP) Associated Press

HANOVER, N.H. -- Researchers have come up with a system that recreates difficult stretches of mountain climbs so they can be practiced at indoor climbing gyms.

A team lead by a Dartmouth associate professor has used 3-D modeling and digital fabrication to recreate stretches of routes in New Hampshire and Utah.

The team is hoping to eventually commercialize the system so that it could be used to replicate many more routes.

Researcher Emily Whiting says the recreation helps climbers master routes they maybe can't access in person.

Some climbers who have tried the new system say their outdoor ascents matched their experiences indoors.

But some climbers say nothing replicates the real thing.