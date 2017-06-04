Breaking News Bar
 
Solo climber is 1st up Yosemite's El Capitan without ropes

Associated Press
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. -- An elite rock climber has become the first to climb alone to the top of the massive granite wall known as El Capitan in Yosemite National Park without ropes or safety gear.

National Geographic documented Alex Honnold's historic ascent, saying the 31-year-old completed the "free solo" climb Saturday in nearly four hours.

A photo on the magazine's website shows a grinning Honnold wearing just a pair of black pants after reaching the summit.

The climb up 3,000-foot (914-meter) El Capitan used to take days to complete with the help of ropes, safety gear and a partner.

In the past few decades, speed climbers working in tandem and using ropes have set records in reaching the top of the cliff.

Honnold is first to climb the iconic rock alone without protection.

