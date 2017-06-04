Breaking News Bar
 
Ashes scattering garden completed at Indiana cemetery

Associated Press
CROWN POINT, Ind. -- A garden where people can scatter the ashes of their loved ones has been completed in a northwestern Indiana Cemetery.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports (http://bit.ly/2rpSpQ7 ) Sunday that a scattering garden at Maplewood Cemetery in Crown Point was approved last year by the city, but uncooperative weather delayed construction until this spring.

Caretaker Tom Hawes says the garden provides "a different option for families" and that the cemetery is "just trying to stay on the cutting edge."

Hawes says there are several options for burials and that a goal is to expand the cemetery. He has been working with the city to extend the cemetery to part of a neighboring park.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

