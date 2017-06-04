A look at what is and isn't known about the London attack

hello

Armed police on St Thomas Street, London, Sunday June 4, 2017, near the scene of Saturday night's terrorist incident on London Bridge and at Borough Market. Several people were killed in the terror attack at the heart of London and dozens injured. Prime Minister Theresa May convened an emergency security cabinet session Sunday to deal with the crisis. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP) Associated Press

Armed police descend an escalator at the foot of the Shard outside London Bridge station, Sunday June 4, 2017, near the scene of Saturday night's terrorist incident on London Bridge and at Borough Market. Several people were killed in the terror attack at the heart of London and dozens injured. Prime Minister Theresa May convened an emergency security cabinet session Sunday to deal with the crisis. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP) Associated Press

A poster which reads 'turn to love' is taped on a wall in the London Bridge area of London, Sunday, June 4, 2017. Police specialists collected evidence in the heart of London after a series of attacks described as terrorism killed several people and injured more than 40 others. Associated Press

A woman hands a bouquet of flowers to be left in the London Bridge area of London, Sunday, June 4, 2017. Police specialists collected evidence in the heart of London after a series of attacks described as terrorism killed several people and injured more than 40 others. Associated Press

LONDON -- A look at what's known and what isn't about the violence in London that left seven people and three attackers dead:

___

WHAT HAPPENED?

Police say three men drove a van over London Bridge just before 10 p.m. Saturday and struck pedestrians before crashing the vehicle outside a pub. The attackers, wielding blades and knives, ran down a set of stairs into Borough Market, a well-known fruit and vegetable market that's also home to popular restaurants and pubs. There, they stabbed people in several different restaurants. Seven people were killed and at least 48 were hospitalized, 21 of whom are in critical condition. Others had minor injuries. Police fired 50 bullets to stop the violence, killing the three attackers and wounding one member of the public.

___

WHO DID IT?

Police haven't said. The attackers were shot dead by police near the Wheatsheaf pub eight minutes after officers responded. The men were wearing what appeared to be vests with explosives, but Prime Minister Theresa May says they weren't real and were just meant to cause panic. Twelve people have been arrested in Barking in east London and raids are going on elsewhere. May has characterized the attack as the work of Islamic extremists but no group has claimed responsibility yet.

___

WHAT ARE THE POLITICAL IMPLICATIONS?

That's not clear either. There's an election Thursday that May called in an attempt to increase her Conservative Party's majority in Parliament. The Conservatives were far ahead in polls but their lead has narrowed in recent days. The main political parties halted national campaigning Sunday but were expected to resume Monday, and officials said the election wouldn't be canceled or postponed.

___

HAS THIS HAPPENED BEFORE?

This is the third attack in Britain in as many months. On May 22, a suicide bomber blew himself up at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England, killing 22 people and injuring dozens more. In March, a British convert to Islam ran down people with a vehicle on Westminster Bridge, killing four before fatally stabbing a policeman on Parliament's grounds. May said Sunday that police had recently foiled five other plots.