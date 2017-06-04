Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/4/2017 12:59 PM

Morocco king skips W. Africa summit after Israel attends

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ROBERTSFIELD, Liberia -- Morocco's king is skipping a regional meeting of West African leaders amid his country's bid to join the bloc known as ECOWAS.

King Mohammed VI canceled his trip to the Sunday gathering because Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was among those attending. Morocco is one of the Arab League countries with no diplomatic ties with Israel.

Both Israel and Morocco are looking to increase investment and business ties in West Africa.

Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who hosted the summit Sunday, is stepping down from the presidency after serving two terms. She will be replaced as ECOWAS chair by the leader of Togo.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account