Morocco king skips W. Africa summit after Israel attends

ROBERTSFIELD, Liberia -- Morocco's king is skipping a regional meeting of West African leaders amid his country's bid to join the bloc known as ECOWAS.

King Mohammed VI canceled his trip to the Sunday gathering because Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was among those attending. Morocco is one of the Arab League countries with no diplomatic ties with Israel.

Both Israel and Morocco are looking to increase investment and business ties in West Africa.

Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who hosted the summit Sunday, is stepping down from the presidency after serving two terms. She will be replaced as ECOWAS chair by the leader of Togo.