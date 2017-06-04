Indiana State Police labs complete accreditation process

INDIANAPOLIS -- State police labs in Indiana have completed an accreditation process, meeting forensic laboratory standards.

The labs are in Evansville, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and Lowell.

State police say the agency's laboratories have been accredited since 1991 and that re-accreditation demonstrates adherence to "the exceedingly high requirements continually practiced at each" facility.

As part of the re-accreditation process, 16 trained assessors from across the nation evaluated the policies, procedures, training manuals and work product of each laboratory.

The four laboratories provide forensic services at no charge to federal, state, county and local agencies throughout the state.

Services include tests for firearm and tool mark comparisons, identification of controlled substances, trace examinations, questioned documents, and maintenance of the state DNA database.