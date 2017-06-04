Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/4/2017 2:28 PM

Indiana State Police labs complete accreditation process

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

INDIANAPOLIS -- State police labs in Indiana have completed an accreditation process, meeting forensic laboratory standards.

The labs are in Evansville, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and Lowell.

State police say the agency's laboratories have been accredited since 1991 and that re-accreditation demonstrates adherence to "the exceedingly high requirements continually practiced at each" facility.

As part of the re-accreditation process, 16 trained assessors from across the nation evaluated the policies, procedures, training manuals and work product of each laboratory.

The four laboratories provide forensic services at no charge to federal, state, county and local agencies throughout the state.

Services include tests for firearm and tool mark comparisons, identification of controlled substances, trace examinations, questioned documents, and maintenance of the state DNA database.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account