updated: 6/4/2017 8:29 PM

Canadian man mows lawn with tornado behind him

  • In this Friday, June 2, 2017, photo provided by Cecilia Wessels via The Canadian Press, Theunis Wessels mows his lawn at his home in Three Hills, Alberta, as a tornado swirls in the background. Cecilia Wessels, who took the image of her husband to show the tornado to her parents in South Africa, said that the twister wasn't as close it appears. (Cecilia Wessels/The Canadian Press via AP)

THREE HILLS, Alberta -- A photograph of a Canadian man mowing a lawn with a tornado swirling behind him has caused a bit of a storm on social media.

Cecilia Wessels snapped the picture of her husband, Theunis, on Friday as the twister passed near their home in Alberta.

She said cutting the grass was on her husband's to-do list, and as he started the task, she went for a nap.

Wessels said she was woken by daughter who was upset that there was something like a tornado in the sky, but her father wouldn't come inside.

"I did ask him if he was coming inside with that thing in the clouds when I turned to come inside and he calmly said no," Cecilia Wessels said Sunday.

Theunis Wessels said the tornado was actually much farther away than it appears in the photo and it was moving away from them. He said he was keeping an eye on it.

No one was injured.

Associated Press writer Rob Gillies in Toronto contributed to this report.

