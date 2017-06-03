Breaking News Bar
 
The Latest: Juventus, Madrid meet in Champions League final

  • Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo watches the ball during a training session at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Friday June 2, 2017. Real Madrid will play Juventus in the final of the Champions League soccer match in Cardiff on Saturday.

  • Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, controls the ball during a training session at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Friday June 2, 2017. Real Madrid will play Juventus in the final of the Champions League soccer match in Cardiff on Saturday.

  • Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane watches Luka Modric during a training session at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Friday June 2, 2017. Real Madrid will play Juventus in the final of the Champions League soccer match in Cardiff on Saturday.

  • Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo controls a ball during a training session at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Friday June 2, 2017. Real Madrid will play Juventus in the final of the Champions League soccer match in Cardiff on Saturday.

  • Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon catches a ball during a training session at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Friday June 2, 2017. Real Madrid will play Juventus in the final of the Champions League soccer match in Cardiff on Saturday.

  • Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon raises his arms during a training session at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Friday June 2, 2017. Real Madrid will play Juventus in the final of the Champions League soccer match in Cardiff on Saturday.

  • Juventus' Gonzalo Higuain, left, goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, center, and Neto attends a training session at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Friday June 2, 2017. Real Madrid will play Juventus in the final of the Champions League soccer match in Cardiff on Saturday.

  • Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, right, arrives with his teammates in Cardiff, Wales, Friday June 2, 2017. Real Madrid will play Juventus in the final of the Champions League soccer match in Cardiff on Saturday. (UEFA Pool via AP)

CARDIFF, Wales -- The latest from the Champions League final (all times local):

___

6:30 a.m.

It's match day in Cardiff where Juventus and Real Madrid will face off in the Champions League final.

Madrid has featured in three finals in the past four seasons, winning in 2014 and 2016. Now, Madrid is looking to become the first team to retain a Champions League title and win a record-extending 12th European Cup.

Juventus is chasing its third title, having not won European soccer's top prize since 1996. The Italian side lost to Barcelona on its last visit to the final in 2015.

Ten of thousands of fans are descending on the Welsh capital for the match, with limited hotel capacity to accommodate them.

With a population of just 350,000, Cardiff is one of the smallest cities to host a Champions League final.

