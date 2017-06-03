Valeri scores 2 to lead Timbers to 2-0 win over Earthquakes

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Diego Valeri scored two goals to give the Portland Timbers a 2-0 victory over the short-handed San Jose Earthquakes on Friday night.

Valeri opened the scoring in the 50th minute, knocking a pass from Zarek Valentin towards Fanendo Adi with his chest, then continuing his run. Instead of playing the ball, Adi stepped to the side and let Valeri run onto his own pass, where he slid an 18-yard shot past San Jose goalkeeper David Bingham and off the inside of the post.

The Timbers sealed the win in the last minute of stoppage time. A short-range shot from Adi hit the post, but bounced right to Valeri, who slid to knock the ball into an open net for his team-leading 8th goal of the season.

Portland (6-5-3) ended a five-game winless streak and got a measure of revenge after a 3-0 loss in San Jose in the teams' last meeting last month.

The Earthquakes (5-6-4), losers of two straight, played down a man for 53 minutes after Darwin Ceren earned two yellow cards in the span of a minute.

Portland goalkeeper Jake Gleeson had a quiet night while earning his second shutout of the season, needing to make only one save on five attempted shots. Bingham made six saves on 22 shots in a losing effort.