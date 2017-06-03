Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
updated: 6/3/2017 8:15 AM

Archer Daniels Midland to move operations from Chicago mill

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- Archer Daniels Midland is planning to close a Chicago wheat mill and move operations to a new facility it will construct near Mendota (mehn-DOH'-tuh).

ADM on Friday announced the Mendota mill will open in 2019. It will be constructed next to an existing grain facility, about 90 miles west of Chicago in LaSalle County.

The mill that will be closed was built in 1897. ADM purchased it from Dixie Portland Flour Mills in 1990 for about $14 million.

The mill is located in Chicago's meatpacking district, west of the Loop business district. The area has been taken over in recent years by trendy restaurants, bars and office buildings.

ADM spokeswoman Jackie Anderson says the 250,000-square-foot facility sits on a 2-acre site that the Chicago-based company plans to sell.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account