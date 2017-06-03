Archer Daniels Midland to move operations from Chicago mill

CHICAGO -- Archer Daniels Midland is planning to close a Chicago wheat mill and move operations to a new facility it will construct near Mendota (mehn-DOH'-tuh).

ADM on Friday announced the Mendota mill will open in 2019. It will be constructed next to an existing grain facility, about 90 miles west of Chicago in LaSalle County.

The mill that will be closed was built in 1897. ADM purchased it from Dixie Portland Flour Mills in 1990 for about $14 million.

The mill is located in Chicago's meatpacking district, west of the Loop business district. The area has been taken over in recent years by trendy restaurants, bars and office buildings.

ADM spokeswoman Jackie Anderson says the 250,000-square-foot facility sits on a 2-acre site that the Chicago-based company plans to sell.