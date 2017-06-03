Breaking News Bar
 
Brother of man who dismembered boy found dead in home

By COLLEEN LONG
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- A law enforcement official says the brother of a man who kidnapped and dismembered an 8-year-old boy in New York City has been found dead in a basement closet of the family's home.

The official tells The Associated Press that a family member discovered Tzvi Aron's body bound, covered and stuffed in the closet Friday. The official wasn't authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Aaron had been last seen Tuesday. The death is being investigated as a homicide

His body was discovered in the same Brooklyn home where body parts of 8-year-old Leiby Kletzky (LY'-bee KLEHT'-skee) were found in 2011. Older brother Levi Aron pleaded guilty to kidnapping and killing the child. He is serving 40 years in prison.

