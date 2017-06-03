Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
updated: 6/3/2017 9:57 AM

Chicago police: Officers fatally shot man who fired at them

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- Chicago police say officers shot and killed a man after he opened fire on their patrol car on the city's South Side.

In a news release, police say the officers were responding to a call of a man with a gun at about 11:10 p.m. Friday when they pulled up to a group of men in an alley.

Police say that as the officers approached the group, one man fired at them with a handgun. A bullet struck a police car. The officers returned fire and shot the man.

Police say a gun was recovered at the scene. The officers were not injured.

The man's name has not been released by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account