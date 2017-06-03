Source: Brother of dismembered boy's killer found dead

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2011 file photo, Levi Aron, accused of abducting and dismembering eight-year-old boy Leiby Kletzky, is arraigned in Brooklyn criminal court in New York. He later pleaded guilty. On Friday, June 2, 2017, a law enforcement official said Levi's brother, Tzvi Aron, was found dead, his body bound, wrapped in a blanket and stuffed in a basement closet in the same Brooklyn home where detectives uncovered the remains of the boy. Associated Press

FILE - In this July 14, 2011 file photo, crime scene investigators collect evidence from the home of Levi Aron, who later pleaded guilty to abducting and killing 8-year-old boy Leiby Kletzky, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. On Friday, June 2, 2017, a law enforcement official said Levi's brother, Tzvi Aron, was found dead, his body bound, wrapped in a blanket and stuffed in a basement closet in the same Brooklyn home where detectives uncovered the remains of the boy. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Nearly six years after detectives uncovered the dismembered remains of an 8-year-old boy in a Brooklyn house, the brother of the man now imprisoned for kidnapping and killing the child has been found dead in the same family home.

A law enforcement official says police discovered the body of Tzvi Aron on Friday, bound, wrapped in a blanket and stuffed in a basement closet.

The 29-year-old bakery worker had last been seen on Tuesday. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

The medical examiner will determine a cause of death.

The law enforcement official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.