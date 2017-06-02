Breaking News Bar
 
Tokyo Olympics cost twice the initial estimate: Why?

  A postman rides a bike past the construction site of the athlete's village for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics in Harumi in Tokyo, Friday, June 2, 2017. The cost of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is nearly twice the initial estimate despite a major cost-cutting effort. A major reason is that cities exclude large amounts of associated costs when they bid to host the Olympics. Tokyo Olympic organizers announced this week that the estimated cost is now 1.4 trillion yen ($12.6 billion). The bid estimate was 730 billion yen ($6.6 billion).

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
 
 

TOKYO -- The cost of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is nearly twice the initial estimate despite a major cost-cutting effort.

A major reason is that cities exclude large amounts of associated costs when they bid to host the Olympics.

Tokyo Olympic organizers announced this week that the estimated cost is now 1.4 trillion yen ($12.6 billion). The bid estimate was 730 billion yen ($6.6 billion).

The IOC is facing pressure to reduce costs to entice cities to bid for future games. The $51 billion price tag for the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, led numerous cities to drop out of bidding for the 2022 and 2024 Olympics.

