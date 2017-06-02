IN Forecast for Sunday, June 4, 2017
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Anderson;Clouds and sunshine;83;64;SSW;6;49%;60%;7
Auburn;A t-storm in spots;83;64;SSW;5;54%;78%;5
Bloomington;Partly sunny;86;61;S;5;48%;13%;8
Columbus;Partly sunny;86;61;SSE;5;49%;14%;8
Eagle Creek;Partly sunny;84;65;SSW;5;49%;29%;8
Elkhart;Showers and t-storms;84;65;SSW;7;56%;89%;6
Evansville;Partly sunny;90;66;SSW;4;43%;9%;8
Fort Wayne;A t-storm in spots;83;64;SSW;6;56%;82%;6
Gary;Showers and t-storms;83;67;SW;6;54%;82%;7
Goshen;Showers and t-storms;83;64;SSW;8;58%;88%;7
Huntingburg;Partly sunny, humid;87;62;SE;4;52%;10%;8
Indianapolis;Partly sunny;85;64;SSW;6;49%;16%;8
Knox;A t-storm in spots;84;65;SSW;8;56%;75%;7
Kokomo;Partly sunny;84;62;SSW;7;52%;70%;7
Lafayette;Clouds and sun;84;63;SSW;6;58%;69%;7
Muncie;Partly sunny;85;65;SSW;6;46%;61%;7
Peru;A t-storm in spots;84;65;SSW;7;58%;75%;7
Shelbyville;Partly sunny;86;62;SSE;6;49%;14%;8
South Bend;Showers and t-storms;82;64;SSW;7;56%;89%;6
Terre Haute;Partly sunny, humid;86;65;S;5;51%;23%;8
Warsaw;A t-storm in spots;83;64;SSW;6;57%;81%;7
