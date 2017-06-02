Breaking News Bar
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

IN Forecast for Sunday, June 4, 2017

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Anderson;Clouds and sunshine;83;64;SSW;6;49%;60%;7

Auburn;A t-storm in spots;83;64;SSW;5;54%;78%;5

Bloomington;Partly sunny;86;61;S;5;48%;13%;8

Columbus;Partly sunny;86;61;SSE;5;49%;14%;8

Eagle Creek;Partly sunny;84;65;SSW;5;49%;29%;8

Elkhart;Showers and t-storms;84;65;SSW;7;56%;89%;6

Evansville;Partly sunny;90;66;SSW;4;43%;9%;8

Fort Wayne;A t-storm in spots;83;64;SSW;6;56%;82%;6

Gary;Showers and t-storms;83;67;SW;6;54%;82%;7

Goshen;Showers and t-storms;83;64;SSW;8;58%;88%;7

Huntingburg;Partly sunny, humid;87;62;SE;4;52%;10%;8

Indianapolis;Partly sunny;85;64;SSW;6;49%;16%;8

Knox;A t-storm in spots;84;65;SSW;8;56%;75%;7

Kokomo;Partly sunny;84;62;SSW;7;52%;70%;7

Lafayette;Clouds and sun;84;63;SSW;6;58%;69%;7

Muncie;Partly sunny;85;65;SSW;6;46%;61%;7

Peru;A t-storm in spots;84;65;SSW;7;58%;75%;7

Shelbyville;Partly sunny;86;62;SSE;6;49%;14%;8

South Bend;Showers and t-storms;82;64;SSW;7;56%;89%;6

Terre Haute;Partly sunny, humid;86;65;S;5;51%;23%;8

Warsaw;A t-storm in spots;83;64;SSW;6;57%;81%;7

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Indiana, Forecast

