updated: 6/2/2017 7:28 AM

Puerto Rican nationalist to march, but not as parade honoree

By COLLEEN LONG
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Organizers say a Puerto Rican nationalist recently freed from prison will still march in a Manhattan parade - even though he has stepped aside from a formal role.

The parade's board of directors said in a statement that Oscar Lopez Rivera will march on June 11 - "not as an honoree but as a humble Puerto Rican and grandfather."

Lopez Rivera was a member of the Armed Forces of National Liberation, or FALN, which claimed responsibility for more than 100 bombings in the 1970s and 1980s.

He served more than 35 years in prison before his sentence was commuted by Democratic President Barack Obama.

The initial decision to honor Lopez Rivera had prompted sponsors and others to drop out of the parade.

