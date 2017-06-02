Breaking News Bar
 
Pelosi objects to subpoenas issued by GOP intel chairman

  • House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif. speaks at The Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

WASHINGTON -- House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is objecting to subpoenas issued by the intelligence committee's Republican chairman on the Russia probe.

Pelosi says Rep. Devin Nunes should not be issuing subpoenas because he stepped aside from the investigation after being criticized for being too close to the White House. She says she shared her objection with House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Nunes sent subpoenas to the CIA, FBI and National Security Agency. They seek information about Obama administration requests to unmask the identities of Americans named in foreign intelligence reports. Republicans say Nunes is still chairman and still responsible for making sure the identities of Americans are not unmasked for political purposes.

