Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 6/1/2017 7:03 AM

Ajax signs Dutch striker Klaas Jan Huntelaar

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

AMSTERDAM -- Ajax has signed striker Klaas Jan Huntelaar to a one-year contract after the Dutchman ended seven seasons with Bundesliga club Schalke.

It's a return to a former club for the 33-year-old Netherlands forward, who previously played for Ajax from 2006-08, scoring 105 goals in 136 matches. Huntelaar also played for Real Madrid and AC Milan before Schalke.

Ajax director Marc Overmars says Huntelaar will help fill a gap left when Betrand Traore returns to Chelsea after a spell on loan in Amsterdam.

Overmars says Danish teenager Kasper Dolberg will remain the first-choice striker at Ajax.

Huntelaar says he is ready to play behind the Dane, adding that Ajax needs more than one striker to compete domestically and in Europe next season.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account