IN Forecast for Saturday, June 3, 2017
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Anderson;Overcast;80;62;SSW;5;50%;70%;6
Auburn;Considerable clouds;79;57;NE;6;50%;66%;6
Bloomington;Partly sunny;84;61;SSE;5;48%;27%;8
Columbus;Periods of sun;84;60;S;5;48%;63%;7
Eagle Creek;Mostly cloudy;82;63;SSW;4;53%;44%;6
Elkhart;Cloudy;80;59;ENE;7;51%;80%;6
Evansville;Periods of sun;88;65;SSW;4;49%;27%;7
Fort Wayne;Cloudy;80;58;SW;6;52%;74%;6
Gary;Cloudy;79;63;S;5;52%;76%;6
Goshen;Plenty of clouds;80;58;E;7;53%;79%;6
Huntingburg;Periods of sun;84;63;S;4;55%;27%;7
Indianapolis;Considerable clouds;82;63;SSW;6;53%;63%;6
Knox;Plenty of clouds;81;59;SE;6;53%;78%;6
Kokomo;Mostly cloudy;81;61;SSW;6;54%;68%;7
Lafayette;Partly sunny;81;60;SSW;4;63%;61%;7
Muncie;Clouds;81;62;SW;6;48%;71%;6
Peru;Cloudy;80;60;WSW;7;57%;69%;6
Shelbyville;Cloudy;83;61;SSW;5;49%;70%;6
South Bend;Overcast;80;59;W;6;50%;87%;6
Terre Haute;Periods of sun;85;63;S;4;53%;28%;7
Warsaw;Considerable clouds;79;59;SSW;6;54%;85%;6
