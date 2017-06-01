Body found in wooded area ID'd as Gary man who went missing

hello

GARY, Ind. -- A northwestern Indiana coroner has identified a body found in a wooded area last week as that of a man who recently went missing.

The Lake County Coroner's office said Wednesday the body is that of 47-year-old Joseph Rabbitt of Gary, who was last seen May 22. Police had issued a statement last week seeking information on his whereabouts and saying there were concerns about his well-being.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports (http://bit.ly/2rIb0bA ) Rabbitt's body was found May 26 in a wooded area near railroad tracks in Gary. Police say no foul play is suspected in his death.

Lake County chief deputy coroner Scott Sefton said Wednesday that Rabbitt's cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com